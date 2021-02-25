(CBS4) – For Denver Broncos fans wondering who will be the starting quarterback when the 2021 season beings, one Las Vegas sportsbook says you should put all your money on Drew Lock.

Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas gives Lock the best odds (4-5) to be the Broncos starting quarterback for the first game in the 2021 season. Coming in second is a quarterback from the 2021 NFL Draft (5-2) and tied for third is a trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson or New York Jets signal-caller Sam Darnold (8-1). Westgate SuperBook Executive VP Jay Kornegay tells CBS4 the difficulty in trading for a quarterback combined with the assets the Broncos would have to give up is the reason why Lock has the best odds to begin the season as the starter.

“A number of things need to take place in order for the Broncos to land the prize signing in Deshaun Watson, Kornegay told CBS4’s Justin Adams in an exclusive interview. “To name a couple, the Texans would have to let him go and the Broncos would have to give up the ship to make it happen.”

With the Broncos having the ninth pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, they could spend it on a quarterback in the first round, but Kornegay cautions that move as well.

“The jury is still out on those soon-to-be rookie quarterbacks. Outside of Trevor Lawrence, obviously, many don’t believe any are a true franchise quarterback. That’s not saying one doesn’t become a good NFL quarterback, but the odds state they’re going to become average quarterbacks or backups,” he said.

The Broncos could also sign a free agent quarterback like Andy Dalton, who has the fourth-best odds to begin the season as the starter (12-1).

Lock struggled in his second season, going 4-9 as the starter, throwing for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions, which was tied for the most in the NFL.

“I know the Broncos fans don’t want to hear this but the odds state they give Lock another season and see what they have,” Kornegay said.

Here the full list of odds of who will be the starting QB for the Denver Broncos first regular-season game next season: *

Drew Lock 4-5

Drafted Rookie 5-2 (Trey Lance, Mac Jones, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson)

Deshaun Watson 8-1

Sam Darnold 8-1

Andy Dalton 12-1

Teddy Bridgewater 12-1

Ben Roethlisberger 25-1

Kendall Hinton 5000-1

Field 5-1

*(The odds are hypothetical and for entertainment purposes only.)