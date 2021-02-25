DENVER (CBS4) – Dierks Bentley broke ground on his newest restaurant and bar. Whiskey Row will take the place of the former LoDo bar and grill on Market Street. The country music superstar and adopted Coloradan has four other restaurants.
The new building will include a second story rooftop patio and a 6,000 sq. ft. addition. Some of the history will remain.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock joined Bentley in the ceremony on Tuesday afternoon. The two exchanged momentos like a Rockies jersey with Bentley’s name on the back and a guitar made out to the mayor.
The project is a collaboration between Bentley, the Downtown Denver Partnership, Riot Hospitality Group, Iconic Investments, and Monfort Companies.
The bar is scheduled to be open on New Year’s Eve.