Our big snow storm has left the Denver area and we are now waiting for more snow to head for Colorado.
This time, the mountains are looking to get the brunt of the snow. A little light snow starts in the morning for northwestern Colorado, but won't really get going until well into the night on Friday. Snow will continue through Saturday, with only light snow possible in Denver. If we get anything at all.
The Front Range stays on the cool side while it snows in the mountains. Stating early next week, we begin a warming trend that will bring the 50s back to the eastern side of the state.