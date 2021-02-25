DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing luggage from Denver International Airport. Investigators released photos of the suspect and suspect vehicle.
Investigators believe the same suspect stole bags from the airport on Dec. 2, 3 and 23 and again on Feb. 15. The number of stolen bags is unknown, according to police.
The suspect in the photos is wanted on felony theft charges. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward.