CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Denver News, DIA

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing luggage from Denver International Airport. Investigators released photos of the suspect and suspect vehicle.

(credit: Denver Police Department)

(credit: Denver Police Department)

(credit: Denver Police Department)

Investigators believe the same suspect stole bags from the airport on Dec. 2, 3 and 23 and again on Feb. 15. The number of stolen bags is unknown, according to police.

(credit: Denver Police Department)

(credit: Denver Police Department)

The suspect in the photos is wanted on felony theft charges. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward.

Audra Streetman