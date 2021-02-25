DENVER (CBS4) – An Instacart delivery driver in Denver received more than $10,000 in donations after his car was stolen last month. Emmanuel Tetteh of Ghana was targeted while making a grocery delivery to a home in Congress Park.
Tetteh left his new Hyundai Elantra running, when someone jumped in and took off. At the time, Tetteh was making a delivery to Julie Hendricksen's family.
“We brought him inside the house because it was snowing and 18 degrees,” Hendricksen explained to CBS4.