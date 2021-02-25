(CBS4/CNN) — The state health department is already making plans to roll out a third type of COVID-19 vaccine. The Janssen vaccine from Johnson & Johnson requires just one dose and the Food and Drug Administration might approve it for use as soon as Friday.
In an analysis just released, the FDA said the Janssen vaccine has met the requirements for emergency use authorization.
Johnson & Johnson says that it has four million doses of the vaccine ready to ship "immediately" once it receives emergency use authorization.
If it is authorized, another agency will meet Sunday to determine who should get the Janssen vaccine.
The state health department says, depending on how much of the three vaccines it gets in the next few weeks, it could speed up the distribution to new groups of people.
