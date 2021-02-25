DENVER (CBS4) – The impact of severe cold weather across the country and in Colorado could raise the cost of natural gas prices for residents, which has Gov. Jared Polis concerned and agencies closely watching the situation. Advocates working to make energy services affordable for all Coloradans say there are benefits available now and ways to reduce your use before any potential rate increases.

“We’re certainly always concerned that families are going to get further and further behind,” said Jennifer Gremmert, the executive director of Energy Outreach Colorado. “We’re seeing more families that are unemployed or underemployed and so this benefit of energy assistance that we’re able to provide is really critical right now.”

The statewide nonprofit says one in four Coloradans needed help before the pandemic and that requests for assistance are up 40 percent since the pandemic began.

“There is help out there if they see those increased bills and have a harder time applying for them,” she said.

The Colorado Department of Human Services reports 64,632 households received benefits from the Low-income Energy Assistance Program in the 2019 to 2020 heating season. So far in 2020-21, they have served 48,084 households and another 7,250 applications are pending. CDHS says it could adjust benefits for applications if bills go up because of the current concerns about energy usage.

The cold weather has already affected service for Colorado families and Gremmert worries more will get behind on payments. Heating season runs from November to April but in Colorado, usage can stay up after the season is over. While she encourages all families to try for LEAP benefits first, the EOC works with those who don’t qualify to get help as well.

“This program really helped me and my family because now I save money, and it’s just cozy and I appreciate it. Thank you,” said one woman in a video provided to CBS4 by EOC.

While natural gas is considered affordable in Colorado compared to other states, the challenge to keep up with the cost is still a struggle. Gremmert advises families talk to their utility company about payment plan options so they avoid getting behind or disconnected.

EOC offers tips to reduce usage and warns against unsafe practices like certain portable heaters and using an oven, grill, or outside equipment in your home.

“I appreciate all that you have done for me, now my house is nice and warm,” another family shared in a different video. “Thank you for fixing our house so we can feel warm from the cold.”

For tips and resources, visit EnergyOutreach.org or call 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435).