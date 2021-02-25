AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A man was seriously hurt in a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Aurora. Police said two men got into an argument around 2 p.m. in a parking lot located at 11022 East Yale Avenue.
After the altercation, both men drove off in separate vehicles. Investigators said the men got out of their vehicles at East Yale Avenue and South Parker Road.
Officers said the suspect shot the victim in the abdomen. The victim was seriously hurt and drove himself to a local emergency room.
The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic man in a white hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100. You can also remain anonymous by calling Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.