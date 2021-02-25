AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say what they originally described as a suspicious death is now being investigated as a homicide. On Monday morning police and fire crews found a man who had died from a gunshot wound on East Walsh Way, not far from East Alameda Way.
Police are still investigating the murder and have not released any information about a suspect yet.
Anyone who has information that might help police in the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. They could be eligible for a reward if the information leads to an arrest.