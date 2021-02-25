CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) — Forty years after a woman was found murdered in her home in Cherry Hills Village, police have arrested a suspect. David Dwayne Anderson, 62, is accused of killing Sylvia Quayle.

Her father found her body the morning of Aug. 4, 1981. She had been sexually assaulted, stabbed and shot.

She was 35 years old at the time.

The Cherry Hills Police Department teamed Mitch Morrissey at United Data Connect to conduct genetic research.

Investigators took single-source DNA that was found at the crime scene and had it sequenced.

“Once we sequenced it, then we uploaded that data to two different general open source websites: Family Tree DNA and GEDmatch. And we started to then get connected people that were related to the individual that we were looking for,” explained Morrissey.

Morrissey said the “tree” they were looking at had over 3,300 people — and it took a huge amount of effort to narrow that down to one suspect.

“It is extensive background work, we use DNA for that, we use all kinds of newspapers, public records, find out about these people and who they’re related to, and eventually get it down to one suspect,” Morrissey said.

Anderson was arrested on Feb. 10 in Nebraska and is expected to be returned to Colorado to face charges. Anderson faces two counts of first-degree murder. One alleges Quayle was killed after deliberation; the other alleges she was killed in the commission of another felony.

Morrissey said he wanted to investigate the case because he wanted justice.

“When I read this case and realize that her father found her, in the condition that I know she was in, the way that she was left, after being brutalized and killed,” Morrissey said in a news conference on Thursday. “I can imagine, as a father myself of a young woman about this age, to have a morning like that.”

“I know he’s not here, and for me that’s part of the hardest part of solving these 40 year old cases, and we’ve solved quite a few of them now, is that some of the people that want answers, they need closure, they don’t get it. Because they’re gone,” Morrissey said.

“I am proud to be able to tell Sylvia’s sister and brother-in-law that the men and women of our department have anticipated the opportunity to make this announcement for almost 40 years,” Cherry Hills Village Police Chief Michelle Tovrea stated.

“My thoughts are with the family, we can only try to understand the deep pain and sense of loss you have experienced,” Tovrea said. “I am pleased there is a path moving forward to seek justice in her death.”