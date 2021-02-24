WEATHER ALERTWinter Weather Advisory for Denver, several other areas of Colorado's Front Range
By Anica Padilla
DENVER (CBS4) — A house in southwest Denver partially collapsed after a garbage truck backed into it. It happened in the 3300 block of South Julian Street on Wednesday.

(credit: Denver Fire Department)

“#DenverFireDepartment crews are working a partial building collapse at 3386 S. Julian,” officials tweeted.

(credit: Denver Fire Department)

Part of the roof was shredded and some of the walls were separated from the foundations and leaning out.

(credit: Denver Fire Department)

No injuries have been reported.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Denver Fire Department and are working on the incident.

