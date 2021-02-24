DENVER (CBS4) — A house in southwest Denver partially collapsed after a garbage truck backed into it. It happened in the 3300 block of South Julian Street on Wednesday.
"#DenverFireDepartment crews are working a partial building collapse at 3386 S. Julian," officials tweeted.
Part of the roof was shredded and some of the walls were separated from the foundations and leaning out.
No injuries have been reported.
The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Denver Fire Department and are working on the incident.