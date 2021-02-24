JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – As a strong winter storm swept into the Denver metro area, some drivers couldn’t go toe to toe with Mother Nature. Many vehicles spun out Wednesday night.
Wheat Ridge police first said Kipling Street was shut down between 32nd and 38th Avenues because of snow packed roads. Then, police reported multiple spinouts on Interstate 70 going west at 58th Avenue.READ MORE: Businesses Near Convention Center Eager For Events: 'It's Our Livelihood'
Drivers in Golden faced similar stories.
READ MORE: Union Organizing JBS Mass Vaccination Event: 'It's About Time They Are Prioritized'
Highway 93 north of Golden.
Cars off the road and abandoned. #cowx @LaurenCBS4 @DaveCBS4 @AshtonCBS4 @RobCBS4 @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/WjUTQUtJTH
— Alan Gionet (@AlanGTV) February 25, 2021
CBS4’s Alan Gionet came across several vehicles seemingly abandoned on Highway 93 or with Colorado State Patrol near them.
It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in these spinouts.
CBS4 Meteorologist Lauren Whitney says the snow will not let up overnight, and drivers should expect rough driving conditions in the morning.
LINK: School Closings & DelaysMORE NEWS: Denver Weather: Quick Burst Of Snow Hitting Colorado