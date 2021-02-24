Facundo Campazzo Of The Denver Nuggets Lands In CBS NBA Rookie Power RankingsHe hasn't exactly taken the league by storm, but Facundo Campazzo is turning a lot of heads in his first season in the NBA.

Nuggets Say They Set Record: Only 1 Turnover In An NBA GameDenver finished with just one turnover in Tuesday night's win over Portland, which was an NBA record according to the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic Scores 41, Nuggets Defeat Trail Blazers 111-106Nikola Jokic had 41 points and Jamal Murray celebrated his 24th birthday by scoring 19 of his 24 in the fourth quarter to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jordan Larson On Athletes Unlimited Volleyball: 'Being Able To Play Pro In The United States Is Amazing'The 2x Olympian previews Athletes Unlimited Volleyball on CBS Sports Network and shares what it means to be playing volleyball professionally in the United States after a long journey around the world with her sport.

Parker Police Turn Over Results Of Von Miller Investigation To District Attorney's OfficeThe Parker Police Department has provided the results of an investigation into Von Miller to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Rockies Shortstop Trevor Story Focused On Season, Not DealThe hard-swinging, smooth-fielding shortstop is in the last year of his deal and said he hasn't engaged in talks with the Rockies.