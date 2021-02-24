DENVER (CBS4) — A house in southwest Denver partially collapsed after a garbage truck backed into it. It happened in the 3300 block of South Julian Street on Wednesday.
“#DenverFireDepartment crews are working a partial building collapse at 3386 S. Julian,” officials tweeted.READ MORE: Denver Weather: Quick Burst Of Snow Hitting Colorado
Part of the roof was shredded and some of the walls were separated from the foundations and leaning out.
David Silva says he and his dog were napping at the time.
“Before you know it, big crash bam boom. Shook the house, my dog ran out the back door. I ran to the front and it was dusty, in shambles, and I looked and there was a truck in my house. The driver of the truck came running in, wanted to know if I was okay. I was okay. Then I came outside, and then I saw the magnitude of the destruction and that my house is totaled,” said Silva.READ MORE: Foundation Still Helping East Troublesome Fire Victims Months Later
He said he was told the truck would have to be removed from the home, and the home would probably collapse. He feared his car, parked in the driveway, would also be destroyed.
Silva says his dog is okay, too.
No injuries have been reported.MORE NEWS: UCHealth Researchers Studying If Convalescent Plasma Can Keep High-Risk COVID Patients Out Of The Hospital
The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Denver Fire Department and are working on the incident.