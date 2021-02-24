DENVER (CBS4) — He hasn’t exactly taken the league by storm, but Facundo Campazzo is turning a lot of heads in his first season in the NBA. And this month he has landed in the CBS Sports NBA Rookie Power Rankings for the first time.
The pace and style of the NBA is quite different from the international game where Campazzo has excelled, but he seems to be gradually finding how to work more and more of his magic in it in his first year with the Denver Nuggets.
Tuesday night’s win in Denver had several shining examples of that. On one of his 6 assists, Campazzo made a crazy pass while driving to the hoop to teammate Zeke Nnaji, who scored a 3 pointer.
.@facucampazzo was dropping dimes left and right last night! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/lq9twNbfoi
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 24, 2021
Rookie Power Rankings writer Jasmyn Wimbish wrote that Campazzo is “an artist with the ball”:
“I’ve been waiting for Campazzo to have a solid week to push himself into these rookie rankings to talk about the oldest rookie of the class as a 29-year-old who previously played professionally in the EuroLeague with Real Madrid, where he even played alongside Luka Doncic. This week, though, Campazzo displayed exactly why the Nuggets signed him, looking like a smaller version of Nikola Jokic with the passes he’s getting off.”
Wimbish also points out that Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone has been upping Campazzo’s playing time recently. That means Nuggets fans will get to see more of this:
That Facu magic 🪄
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 24, 2021