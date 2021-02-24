DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado needs more snow and we have a storm on the way that will hopefully help with the ongoing drought, especially across the lower elevations and in the foothills. During a late morning update the National Weather Service in Boulder expanded a Winter Weather Advisory to include all of metro Denver for the potential to see a higher impact snowfall.

As of noon on Wednesday a view from our city cam at the Denver Public Library showed clouds were rapidly building over the skyline. This trend will continue into the afternoon with snow expected in the foothills by 3 or 4pm and into Denver shortly thereafter.

Most all locations from the foothills to the eastern Denver suburbs will have the potential to see snow totals climb into the 4-8 inch range, but as usual, the terrain will cause a lot of variation from west to east.

We should see the highest totals in and along the base of the foothills and across the Palmer Divide. Communities including Evergreen, Conifer, Boulder, Nederland, Castle Rock, Parker, Golden and Highlands Ranch stand the best chance to totals end up on the higher end of the range. A few locations could even hit 10 inches.

The northern and eastern sides of metro Denver will likely be on the lower end of potential totals and a few spots could even see less than that. There will be a sharp cutoff, or gradient as we call it in meteorology, somewhere in the I-25 urban corridor, where totals will be dramatically higher on the west versus the east side.

Stay with CBS4 through the evening for the latest forecast information, both on air and online.