Snow is back in Colorado! After a few warm days in the 60s, we are now much cooler with snow already falling in northern Colorado. This quick shot of snow will stick with us from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.
We have Winter Weather Advisories through Thursday morning for the Denver area and foothills. Our foothills could pick up 5 to 10 inches of snow, along with areas south of Denver like Castle Rock and Kiowa.
The Denver area could see 4 to 8 inches of snow, which will make for an icy commute on Thursday morning.
The snow is quickly gone by mid-morning on Thursday, leaving behind some cool temperatures in the upper 30s and clouds. We should see some sunshine in the afternoon.
The next round of snow mainly impacts the mountain areas on Friday. Denver may get a little snow on Sunday.