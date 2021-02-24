DENVER (CBS4) – Foodies in Denver will be able to enjoy a slightly different Denver Restaurant Week this year. VISIT DENVER says the popular event will be pushed to April 23-May 2 with a patio-friendly approach.
The hope is the time of the year and warmer temperatures will provide for better outdoor dining. Organizers say, new this year, diners can choose eateries and restaurants which are certified under the city's Five Star Program which bolsters capacity while maintaining COVID-19 health and safety requirements.
“We have an excellent culinary scene that is having a tough time right now through no fault of its own, so we wanted to build a new spring program that still offers as many to-go options as ever while increasing access to safe dine-in options as well,” said Richard W. Scharf, president and CEO of VISIT DENVER in a news release.
Last year's event was moved to the fall.
Restaurants wanting to participate can start registering on March 2. Those selected and their menus will be announced on March 31.
What hasn't changed are the specially-priced menus which offer multiple courses for $25, $35 or $45.
CBS4 is a proud sponsor of Denver Restaurant Week.