DENVER (CBS4)– It’s not only illegal to warm up your car and leave it running while unattended in Denver, it’s also risky. Police in Denver released video of a puffer Jeep being stolen. It only takes seconds.
Police want to educate drivers that this is a safety issue, not just a way to write more citations, because those vehicles left running are at a higher risk for theft.
Those vehicles equipped with an automatic starter or remote starter system will be exempt from citations.
Police wanted to get the message to the public as Wednesday’s temperatures are expected to drop and snow is expected in the Denver metro area.