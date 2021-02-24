DENVER (AP) — Denver finished with just one turnover in Tuesday night’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers, which was an NBA record according to the Nuggets. The one miscue came early in the second quarter when Murray lost the ball out of bounds.
“I had the turnover?” Murray said postgame. “I’m sick. I had the one turnover on the team. That’s crazy.”
Trail Blazers Coach Terry Stotts was impressed by the stat.
“I’m sure I’ve seen a one-turnover game but I can’t remember,” he said. “They take good care of the ball. Their two best players handle the ball, they took good care of it.”
By MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press
