DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock used the Central 70 Project as an example during his testimony before a Senate committee on the future of transportation on Wednesday. He used the project to demonstrate the importance of federal, state and local agencies working together on transportation projects.
Hancock said that the Colorado Department of Transportation listening to Denver means more gains for those neighborhoods.
“Connecting roads in that community that would provide new life and opportunity was also important as well as amenities. These were underserved communities, they didn’t have parks and as part of this highway project, we lowered it and we’re capping it with a new park for the community,” said Hancock.
The Senate committee also addressed issues surrounding climate change and how wildfires and flooding affect highways and roads.