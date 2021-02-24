DENVER (CBS4)– National Jewish Health is hosting an appointment-only vaccine event this Saturday, Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is only for those 70 and older.
There are appointments available for that age group. National Jewish Health hopes to vaccinate more than 2,200 people at the event. They still have some openings and participants must register online at njhealth.org/vaccine.
Saturday’s event is set for people 70 and older in accordance with Gov. Jared Polis’ goal to vaccinate 70% of 70 year olds and up by the end of February.