DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado man got to meet the two people who donated convalescent plasma which he credits in saving his life when he suffered from COVID-19. Paul Nielsen got sick in May 2020.

He says his family urged him to go to the doctor’s office where they considered putting him on a ventilator.

That’s when, Nielsen says, he was offered two bags of convalescent plasma.

“The plasma was the key ingredient. I’m not a doctor, I don’t know for certain, but to me that’s what I credit as saving my life was the plasma,” Nielsen said.

Nieslen asked Vitalant to help him meet his two donors. On Wednesday, Nielsen met Amos Bailey, a palliative care doctor in Denver. Bailey suffered from COVID-19 in March.

He says he worked with doctors and families of patients who were dying of COVID-19 and wanted to help.

The second donor, Tracee Metcalfe, is a hospitalist in Vail, and met with Nielsen virtually.

“I felt happy I could come back to work and take care of patients, and when the opportunity to give plasma arose I was delighted to be able to do that,” Metcalfe said.

Nielsen says he has also donated his plasma to help others.

“You want to show appreciation for the person who donated, specifically for what saved my life, it’s amazing,” said Neilsen.

