BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Boulder are trying to track down a man who has been threatening people with a machete. Investigators say the man has been spotted twice so far this week.
Police said the first incident started Monday before 10 p.m. on Spruce Street in Boulder. The victim was outside his home and spotted the suspect in the bushes. He told police that the suspect pulled out a machete, made some threats and walked away.
Then the same man was caught while burglarizing a home on Grove Circle on Tuesday. He got away on a bicycle.
The suspect is described as a man in his 30s with a short, balding buzz cut, a black beard and about 5-foot-10. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black face mask and black ski coat.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Boulder Police Department (303) 441-3333.