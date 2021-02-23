BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – On Elmwood Street in Broomfield, the shock of Saturday is starting to wear off and airplane debris is mostly gone, but for Kirby Klements, the damage remains in plain sight.

The cab of the Dodge truck parked on Klements’ driveway is caved in and the back window is shattered after an engine cowling landed on it following the engine failure on United Airlines flight 328. The large metal piece also damaged the gutter above the nearby garage.

“I’m sitting here looking at this piece of junk sitting in my driveway thinking, ‘oh my God, what the hell am I going to do now?’” Klements said.

Klements is one of several people now figuring out who will pay for what flight 328 left behind.

Carole Walker with the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association called the event a “vivid reminder that the unthinkable can happen.” She tells CBS4 most home and car owners are covered for such events.

“Objects falling from the sky are covered by a standard homeowners insurance policy, and if you have optional comprehensive coverage on your car, it’s covered,” Walker said.

According to Walker, a later payout from United Airlines or its insurance company could be possible for some people as well. In the meantime, she suggests people with home or property damage contact their insurance companies and talk about filing a claim.

“If the airline is found financially responsible, they can help you through what we call subrogation, in holding the airline and their insurance company financially responsible and maybe getting a separate payout or that helping with your deductible,” Walker said.

Klements said he’s put a lot of time in money in his truck and wants a replacement, rather than a payout of the Kelly Blue Book value. He’s been in touch with his insurance representative and United Airlines, but has yet to file a claim.

“I would hope that they’re going to try to work with me and get it resolved as quickly as possible, but man, I have no idea,” he said.

CBS4 reached out to United Airlines to learn more about any efforts to aide people who sustained damage to their property due to the engine failure, but the company did not respond.