(CBS4) – In an effort to reach those who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine but do not have internet access, the Tri-County Health Department has expanded the number of operators in their COVID-19 call center. The goal is to get as many eligible people as possible scheduled for a vaccination.
Staff in the call center will take basic contact information from callers and put them on a provider wait list. None of the information taken in will be kept by Tri-County Health. The service is free, and it’s aimed at people over 65 who either don’t have internet access or speak English.
The additions to the call center is part of TCHD's plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine most equitably. The goal of the plan is to distribute the vaccine to underserved communities of color and other comparatively under-vaccinated groups without easy access to the shot.
TCHD is also working with CDPHE on regular pop-up vaccination clinics and future fixed locations for community-based vaccinations. Both clinics are based on available vaccine supply.
To see TCHD’s equitable vaccination strategy, click here.MORE NEWS: Denver Winter Storm: Blast Of Cold Arrives Late Tuesday, Snow Follows 24 Hours Later
The call center is available from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at 303-220-9200. The state COVID-19 vaccination hotline number is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-268-2926.