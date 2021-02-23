ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Tri-County Health is hoping to bridge the gap for some people over the age of 70 who haven’t been able to be vaccinated. The health department says it’s bringing in more call takers for a COVID-19 hotline to help people that don’t have internet or speak English.

“They want to get it. They want to get it through us, they want to know where to get it. They are very accepting and very wanting of the vaccine just unable to obtain it,” said Megan Huxford, a Registered Nurse for Tri-County Health.

Huxford wears many hats for the department. Since March, she’s been working in the call center. Early in the pandemic people were calling with questions on restrictions and general safety issues around mask wearing and social distancing.

Lately more calls have been coming in around the vaccine, and the health department wants to increase its ability to help those people.

“We start to get them on all the wait lists. So, we’re going through all of those major sites that we have listed on our website and actively enrolling them,” Huxford said.

“The first one that I enrolled, I spent over 40 minutes with her on the phone going to each one of these sites. She was in tears, she wants the vaccine and feels like she doesn’t have anyone to help her get the vaccine and was at a loss for what to do,” Huxford said.

According to the TCHD, about 60% of adults older than 70 in Adams, Arapahoe, and Douglas Counties have received the vaccine.

The TCHD COVID-19 Call Center is open for people in the Tri-County Health area 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday by calling 303-220-9200.

The state of Colorado’s call center can also help people register and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926)

“What we’re finding is that individuals don’t feel comfortable online being able to register themselves. If they’re comfortable giving the information to us we’re happy to try and get them on waiting lists,” Huxford said. “I love it. That’s why I got into health care and that’s why I love public health because you get to help the community in all different aspects.”