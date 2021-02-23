DENVER (CBS4)- Time to grab your swimsuit! The 2021 Polar Plunge is on! Jumping into ice cold water may seem like a crazy idea, but it serves an important purpose. The fun and frigid event supports Special Olympics Colorado, which provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities.

“This is our largest fundraising series of the year,” Megan Scremin, president and CEO of Special Olympics Colorado, told CBSN Denver’s Kelly Werthmann. “We really rely on the money we raise from this series of events to fund all of our programs.”

The goal is to raise at least $342,000 this year. There are many ways to take the plunge this year, too, including from home.

“Take a video of you doing something crazy and cold,” Scremin said with a smile. “It could be dumping a buck of water over your head, it could be a snow angel or taking a bath in a tub filled with ice.”

Special Olympics Colorado is also offering more traditional Polar Plunge events across the state — from Wash Park in Denver to Aurora Reservoir, as well as Colorado Springs, Windsor and Boulder. Some locations will also host a 5k run. All in-person events, in February, March and April, will have safety protocols in place.

“We will make sure it’s a wonderful, safe and fun experience for everyone,” Scremin said.

For those who may not want to take a plunge – at home or at an event – perhaps plunge into your wallet to make a donation to Special Olympics Colorado.

“We have so many ways for people to get involved,” Scremin added. “We invite the entire community to join us as volunteers, coaches, participants. If you’re an athlete, please come join us!”

LINK: Special Olympics Colorado Polar Plunge