COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs police arrested a 33-year-old man they say sexually assaulted people after preying on them via Snapchat. Police say Randy Reams met some of his victims by selling his clothing brand and chatting on the social media app.
Investigators received numerous reports of sexual assaults late last year involving Reams.
He now faces multiple charges of sexual assault, sexual assault on a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
Detectives say there could be more victims. Anyone with more information is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 and reference call screen number 20512733.