PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters saved a dog from an icy lake in Parker on Monday. They responded to Salisbury Equestrian Park at around 5 p.m.
Just before 5 p.m. South Metro Firefighters rescued a dog from the ice at Salisbury Equestrian Park in Parker. This incident serves as another good reminder about how important it is to keep dogs on a leash and never attempt to rescue an animal in distress on your own.
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 23, 2021
It's not clear whether the dog's owner was nearby, but firefighters say it's important for owners to remember to keep dogs on a leash.
They also stress owners should not try to save the animal themselves, but instead call 911.