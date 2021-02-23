CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters saved a dog from an icy lake in Parker on Monday. They responded to Salisbury Equestrian Park at around 5 p.m.

It’s not clear whether the dog’s owner was nearby, but firefighters say it’s important for owners to remember to keep dogs on a leash.

They also stress owners should not try to save the animal themselves, but instead call 911.

