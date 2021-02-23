DENVER (CBS4) — One day before Thanksgiving, a stray dog was found alone and severely injured. The kind people who found the 1-year-old Labrador retriever mix took him to The Dumb Friends League — thinking the dog had been hit by a car. However, the care team quickly realized the injuries that ran from his head to tail were actually burns.
“They were probably the most severe burns I’ve ever seen,” Judy, the Veterinary Services Team Lead, said.
They named the dog Robbie and the League’s veterinary team got to work. With the severity of his condition, it was unclear if he would survive.
“He was very thin, and we just didn’t know how his body was going to be able to bounce back from that kind of injury,” said Judy.
It took months of treatment, but Robbie made a full recovery.
Now, Robbie is starting a new life. He was adopted into a loving home with a mom a dad and two brothers.
“Robbie has already made an incredible impact on everyone who has met him,” officials said. “His perseverance and general happy demeanor are a reminder of brighter days ahead.”
You can support the care of pets like Robbie by donating to the Dumb Friends League. Visit ddfl.org today to help pets in need.