BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– An injured snowshoer survived more than 30 hours in the cold after she got lost in Boulder County. Rescuers found her eight hours after starting their search.

The 47-year-old Boulder resident left from the Eldora Nordic Center in a solo trek on the Jenny Creek Trail on Sunday morning. Her family reported her missing the next day.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says the search lasted eight hours until they found her about 200 feet off of Jenny Creek Trail which is normally accessed during the summer from the south.

Rescuers used cellphone forensics to ping her phone during the search.

“That actually turned out to be very beneficial for us, helped us direct resources to the right area. Once we had that information we started to get resources over into the area where the cellphone information was,” said Jeff Sparhawk with Rocky Mountain Rescue. “I was surprised that she survived the night. She was talking to us, it was a huge pick me up for everyone.”

The woman was loaded onto a snowmobile with serious injuries, and then was taken to a hospital via a medical helicopter. Authorities believe she will survive.

Several agencies, including Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and Flight for Life, helped in the search.