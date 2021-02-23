JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is thank the public for helping them identify a shoplifting suspect. Security cameras captured images of a man using a walker inside a bike shop at West Bowles Avenue and South Wadsworth Boulevard on Feb. 4. Investigators say he stole items worth almost $1,000.
Security cameras also caught pictures of the car he drove away in — a black Volvo station wagon. But investigators say there were no plates on the car.
On Friday, the sheriff's office shared the photos and asked people to share them.
On Tuesday, investigators tweeted an update:
"The male suspect has been identified and a summons has been issued. Thank you everyone for sharing this information and helping us get him identified!"