LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – A Lafayette juvenile faces a manslaughter charge in what police call an accidental and deadly shooting of a teenager. The victims, a 14-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital at around 1 a.m. on Feb. 21.
The boy later died.READ MORE: Randy Reams Arrested After 'Numerous' Reports Of Sexual Assault Sparked Through Snapchat
Police say they first responded to the hospital and then the home where the alleged shooting happened. They identified the suspect as only a juvenile.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: What's The Timeline For Another Economic Relief Payment?
They and their parents cooperated, investigators. The suspect was booked and later released to their parents.MORE NEWS: Project Angel Heart Reaches 8 Million Meal Milestone
More details were not released.