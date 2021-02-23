JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – At least 70% of people living in Jefferson County, nearly 45,000, who are 70 years and older have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 35% of that population has received both doses.
The county's health department set out to meet that goal by the end of February.
“We are going to stay focused on getting the rest of the 70+ population vaccinated as well as push forward to vaccinating other high-risk groups as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Dawn Comstock, Executive Director at JCPH.
The county says it suffered the highest rate of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 since the pandemic, making up about 80% of deaths in the county.
The state set out to meet the same goal. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says they have vaccinated 62.5% of the same age group.
Those 70 years and older who haven’t received their COVID-19 are urged to sign up with a local vaccine provider. Coloradans are reminded the vaccine is free, and you can get vaccinated in any city or county in the state.
In early March, the state moves forward with Phase 1B.3 which includes essential workers like grocery store and restaurant employees.