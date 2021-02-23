DENVER (CBS4) — Ford motor Company is teaming up with its local dealerships to distribute over 20 million medical-grade face masks on Tuesday. Over 95,000 will be donated right here in Colorado.
Residents can stop by on Tuesday and get up to 20 masks while supplies last.
Masks can be picked up until 5 p.m. at six Colorado locations:
- Freeway Ford at 4471 E. Evans Ave, Denver, CO 80222
- Phil Long Ford of Denver at 7887 W. Tufts Ave, Denver, CO 80123
- Groove Ford at 10039 E. Arapahoe Rd., Centennial, CO 80112
-
Phil Long Ford of Motor City at 1212 Motor City Dr. SE, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
-
Spradley Barr Ford Lincoln of Greeley at 4901 29th St., Greeley, CO 80634
- Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills at 1565 Auto Mall Loop, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Visit www.fordfund.org/masks for a full list of distribution dates and locations throughout the country.
If you are a nonprofit, school, first responder or state and local government agency and would like to be considered for face mask donations, click here to submit a request.