We were able to enjoy two warm and overall sunny days in Colorado, but that will come to an abrupt end on Wednesday.

A cold front is moving through Colorado on Tuesday evening, this will mean much cooler temperatures on Wednesday. We hit a high of 63 on Tuesday, and will get only to the mid-30s on Wednesday.

As for snow, it should arrive in the late afternoon and early evening for the Front Range. We’ll spend most of the day on the cooler side with some cloud cover.

This will be some quick and heavy snow that will be out of here by Thursday morning for the Front Range. Snow will linger on for the southern part of the state.

We have Winter Weather Advisories from Douglas and Jefferson counties down to Las Animas county. Douglas and Jefferson counties could see 4 to 8 inches, while other areas to the south will pick up anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of snow. These are in place from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning.

For the Denver area, we could see anywhere from 2 to 5 inches with lesser amounts to the north.

Our mountains will also get in on the snow, so watch for snowpacked areas along I-70 and to the north.

We are back to sunshine by Thursday afternoon, with more snow possible on Saturday night and into Sunday.