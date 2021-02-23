FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado State University is advancing its vaccine research and how they could aid in a future pandemic. CSU researchers are working with other universities to create a “pan” coronavirus vaccine.
So far, they have developed four candidates. One candidate, solavax, uses UV light and riboflavin to create an inactivated virus which stimulates a person’s immune system to fight it. That vaccine is progressing to human clinical trials.
A second candidate uses bacteria similar to what is found in yogurt is also gaining ground. The first pre-clinical studies are being completed.