CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A COVID vaccine clinic has been cancelled in Clear Creek County. The Office of Emergency Management said the county did not receive this week’s vaccine shipment.
The Clear Creek County Health Department contacted those with appointments for the vaccine clinic on Wednesday. Those people will receive their second dose on March 3.
Health officials say it’s still within the safe time frame of an effective second Moderna dose at a minimum of 28 days after the first dose.