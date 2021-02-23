CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rescued several cats and kittens when they responded to a garage fire in Centennial. Crews with South Metro Fire and Rescue rushed to the fire in the 5700 block of S. Kalispell Ct. in Centennial.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

When they arrived, smoke and flames were pouring from the garage. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and rescue multiple cats and kittens.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Those felines were reunited with their humans. Fortunately, no one was injured, including the pets.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

The garage suffered major damage. Firefighters continue to investigate what caused the fire.

