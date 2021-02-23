CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rescued several cats and kittens when they responded to a garage fire in Centennial. Crews with South Metro Fire and Rescue rushed to the fire in the 5700 block of S. Kalispell Ct. in Centennial.
When they arrived, smoke and flames were pouring from the garage. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and rescue multiple cats and kittens.
Those felines were reunited with their humans. Fortunately, no one was injured, including the pets.
The garage suffered major damage. Firefighters continue to investigate what caused the fire.