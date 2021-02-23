AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An 85-year-old cyclist died at the hospital on Tuesday after he was hit by a garbage truck in Aurora. Police responded to the crash just before 3 p.m. Monday on East Exposition Avenue and South Havana Street.
Investigators said the garbage truck was stopped westbound on Exposition Avenue, waiting to turn right onto Havana Street. When the light turned green, the garbage truck turned and hit the cyclist crossing Havana Street.
The cyclist was in the crosswalk when he was hit, according to police. The driver of the dump truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
The Aurora Police Department said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will identify the man who died after next-of-kin are notified.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dash cam footage is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).