DENVER (CBS4) – A new bill introduced in the Colorado House of Representatives would allow restaurants to continue takeout and delivery of alcoholic beverages indefinitely. The regulation is set to expire on July 1st.
Governor Jared Polis loosened rules by executive order in March of 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way for restaurants to boost sales after indoor dining was suspended. The bill, HB21-1027, would allow takeout and delivery of alcoholic drinks indefinitely.
READ: Full text of HB21-1027
The original executive order suspended enforcement of statutory liquor license limitations, which would allow establishments with a license for on-premises alcohol consumption to allow people who have bought food to take out sealed alcoholic drinks.
The original order also allowed breweries to sell, deliver, or provide takeout of sealed containers if the customer was over 21.
The bill is set for a March 4th hearing in the House Business Affairs and Labor committee. Several other states, including Maine, Florida, and Alabama, are considering similar measures.