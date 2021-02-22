(CBS4) — The brain of former NFL receiver and Colorado Springs native Vincent Jackson is going to be donated for CTE research. A family spokesperson says Jackson’s brain will be sent to Boston University to determine whether he suffered from the degenerative brain disease.
The former University of Northern Colorado star was found dead in a Florida hotel earlier this month. The medical examiner has said it could take months before an autopsy is completed. Jackson reportedly did not have any visible injuries and didn’t have a known history of drug use.