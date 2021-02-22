CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Park rangers in Jefferson County are sending out a warning to never leave any valuables in cars when parking at trailheads.

Six vehicles were broken into on Sunday in parking lots.

Rangers say if you are vacationing in Colorado, stow your stuff in a locked, bolted down toolbox or out of sight.

