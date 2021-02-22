GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Park rangers in Jefferson County are sending out a warning to never leave any valuables in cars when parking at trailheads.
Six vehicles were broken into on Sunday in parking lots.
Shattered windows & broken memories of your otherwise pleasant trip to #jeffcotrails⚠️Criminals broke into 6 vehicles at area trailheads today. Take your valuables with you or leave them at home. Vacationers, at least stow them in a locked bolted down toolbox and/or out of sight. pic.twitter.com/H8Pm1VUSHi
— Jason (@jcosrangerjason) February 22, 2021
Rangers say if you are vacationing in Colorado, stow your stuff in a locked, bolted down toolbox or out of sight.