DENVER (CBS4) — One of three men who barged into a south Denver home Saturday night and ordered people to the ground in an attempted robbery later walked into urgent care with gunshot wounds as his colleagues sped away.

That man, Ragal Adan, 19, is recovering at Denver Health Medical Center, according to the Denver Police Department. He suffered an injury to his abdomen after exchanging gunfire with one of the occupants of the house.

Adan’s partners in crime are still at large. And he’s not telling detectives who they are, DPD stated in a press release Monday.

Officers were alerted to the incident at 8 p.m. Saturday and responded to the 2800 block of South Madison Street. According to police documents, three men entered the unlocked front door with one firearm between them and told the people inside to get on the floor. At some point, a member of the household lifted a firearm of his or her own, and shots were fired between the two armed persons.

The three intruders left the house and drove away in a red sedan.

Sometime later, Adan was dropped off by two black males at the Centura Urgent Care at 7000 East Hampden Avenue. The other two drove away and Adan was eventually transported to DHMC for treatment. He remains hospitalized at this time, according to DPD. He will be arrested on at least one attempted murder charge when he is released from the hospital.

One of the other people inside the house suffered a graze wound, but there were no other serious injuries.

An online search of criminal records shows Adan has no previous adult arrests or charges in Colorado.