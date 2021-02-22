DENVER (CBS4) – New photos obtained exclusively by CBS4 of the United Airlines 777 involved in Saturday’s engine explosion show a sizeable hole was torn in the airplane’s fuselage. The Honolulu-bound United Flight 328 suffered engine failure Saturday shortly after takeoff.
More than 200 passengers were on board but nobody was hurt as the plane returned safely to Denver International Airport. Up until now, images only showed the enormous damage confined to the plane’s right engine. But the new photos obtained by CBS4 — which were taken Saturday after the plane returned to DIA- show a gaping hole in the plane under the right wing, suggesting some of the engine debris struck the plane itself.
Debris from the engine explosion rained down on neighborhoods in Broomfield in the northern part of the Denver metro area the area.
