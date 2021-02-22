LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado brewery is switching from canning beer to canning water to help with the crisis in Texas. Can’d Aid, a local nonprofit, and the Oskar Blues facility in Longmont teamed up for relief efforts.
They will send more than 100,000 cans of clean drinking water to Texas. Oskar Blues has been canning clean drinking water and sending it to people in need for years.
One truckload destined for Austin hit the road on Saturday. The next shipment will go to a food bank in Houston later this week.