Vincent Jackson's Brain Will Be Donated For CTE ResearchThe brain of former NFL receiver and Colorado Springs native Vincent Jackson is going to be donated for CTE research.

Broncos Players Remember 'Dr. V' Nelson Vetanze, Whom They Trusted To Help Them Play Their BestDr. Nelson Vetanze might not be a name that Broncos fans readily recognize. But to Broncos players, Dr. V is legend.

'This Was Agonizing For Him': Desmond Opts Out Of Rockies Season For Second Year In A RowFor the second time in as many years, Colorado Rockies' Ian Desmond opted-out of his Major League Baseball contract.

Peyton Manning Reveals In ESPN+ Show That His Twins Are ... Chiefs Fans?Peyton Manning's twins, Marshall and Mosley, are big Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes fans.

#3 Michigan Takes On #4 Ohio State Sunday: CBS' Bill Raftery Says Key Will Be 'Can Buckeyes Contain Hunter Dickinson'A clash between top four teams is set for Sunday on CBS and Raftery is looking forward to seeing what the Buckeyes answer is for the Wolverines talented freshman.