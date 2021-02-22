BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A former teller at a U.S. Bank location in Boulder reportedly stole over $27,000 from customers’ accounts. Investigators say Brianne Gypin, 34, admitted to making dozens of withdrawals, over a period of six months, by creating debit cards and forging checks.
According to the affidavit, Gypin confessed to using the funds to pay her rent, make purchases, and pay for a trip to Disney World.
Gypin is charged with theft between $20,000 and $100,000, four counts of forgery, four counts of identity theft, two counts of at-risk exploitation, two counts of at-risk theft, attempted at-risk theft, attempted theft and attempted at-risk exploitation, according to court records.
Bank officials were alerted when several suspicious checks alerted by the bank were either processed by Gypin or made out to Gypin.
Gypin posted a $5,000 personal recognizance bond and is due in court for a preliminary hearing on March 11.