DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Zoo celebrated Joona the rhino’s first birthday on Monday, but her mom wasn’t as excited at first. The greater one-horned rhino had to wait a minute before she was allowed to investigate the presents zoo staff gave her.
That's because Joona's mom, Tensing, saw what zoo keepers had set up for her first birthday and reacted. She knocked down all the presents and knocked over the treats.
"She destroyed Joona's presents, but I think the first year, moms always open kids' presents, so… she did a really good job of doing that," said Denver Zoo rhino keeper Christine Bobko. "And then she saw Joona's birthday cake and she ran up to it and as soon as she smelled it, she bit that in half. Then she was like, 'Oh, this is good, this is good.'"
Tensing was doing what was expected of a good mom, because she was not used to seeing all the activities being set up at the same time, so she was protecting Joona.
Joona seemed to wait until mom gave the go ahead and then he got to see what zoo keepers had in store.