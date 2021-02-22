DENVER (CBS4) – Although snow has occurred on a somewhat regular basis since the start of the season, Denver remains nearly 9 inches below normal with snow. Fortunately more snow is on the way later this week.
The city officially measured 1.2 inches of snow at DIA on Saturday. That brings total snowfall for the month to just under 4 inches which is about 2 inches below normal for the first three weeks of February. For the season (since September), Denver has officially received 24 inches of snow which is 8.8 inches below normal through February 21.
Fortunately, Denver’s snowiest two months are still ahead with March averaging nearly a foot of snow and almost 9 inches on average in April.
While Denver may be below normal with snow this season, many mountain areas have been able to catch up from significant snow deficits earlier in the season. Statewide snowpack is currently just 9% below normal and none of Colorado's eight river basins are in particularly bad condition at this time. That said, only the Upper Rio Grande basin in southern Colorado is currently above normal.
Windy and dry weather will dominate much of Colorado through Tuesday night. Then a winter storm arrives on Wednesday with an excellent chance for more snow in the mountains and eventually some snow around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins starting Wednesday afternoon.
It also turns at least 20 degrees colder on Wednesday compared to Tuesday with highs only in the 30s. The chilly weather should remain the weekend.