DENVER (CBS4) – A group of Denver Public School principals want the city to prohibit the sale of all flavored tobacco products. Two dozen middle and high school principals and school directors sent a letter to Mayor Michael Hancock and city councilmembers expressing concerns about widespread e-cigarette use among students.
"Our teachers and administrators are struggling to prevent students from using e-cigarettes and working diligently to identify strategies to assist students in quitting tobacco use. With the strain of resources already on our school system, including budget cuts and COVID-19, we cannot shoulder this burden alone. We urgently seek help from the City and County of Denver in addressing the e-cigarette crisis among our youth," the letter reads in part.
In December of 2019, federal law changed to prohibit anyone younger than 21 years to buy tobacco.
The group joins more than 65 organizations working to protect children in Denver from nicotine addiction. The goal is to have city council pass an ordinance to prohibit the sale of the products.
"Especially now, as we're dealing with a deadly virus that affects the lungs and a pandemic that is exacerbating challenges for kids in their academic and social lives, it's time to prioritize the health of the next generation," said Jodi Radke, Rocky Mountain Director of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
Organizers say students are being targeted in apps used for remote learning.